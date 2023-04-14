close

Goa to test G20 delegates showing Covid-19 symptoms amid rise in cases

Delegates arriving in Goa for a G20 summit next week will be tested for Covid-19 if they show symptoms of coronavirus infection, an official said on Friday

Coronavirus

Delegates arriving in Goa for a G20 summit next week will be tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms of coronavirus infection, an official said on Friday.

The state's Directorate of Health Services (DHS) has decided to start antigen testing at the Goa International Airport, Dabolim, and the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, for the G20 delegates who would be arriving in the state, he said.

India currently holds the Presidency of the G20, or Group of Twenty an inter-governmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies. The first of the eight scheduled G20 meetings in Goa will be held from April 17-20.

Dr Kedar Raikar, officer on special duty (health), told reporters that although COVID-19 testing is not mandatory, it will be done as a precautionary step for the delegates coming for the G20 summit.

Only the delegates with symptoms will be tested, as authorities have adopted a 'no symptom, no testing' policy, he said.

Raikar said that the DHS has started swab testing centres at both the airports.

Testing facility has already commenced and will continue till the last day that is 20th April, he said, adding that a swab testing point will also be started at the meeting venue at Bambolim.

Sanjith Rodrigues, nodal officer for G20, said that the testing centres will be operational right from the day of arrival. Respective teams will be working round the clock at the airport and at the hotel (hosting the delegates) at all times, he said.

Raikar said an emergency room will be set up at the venue and will have doctors from Goa Medical College (GMC) and DHS.

In case of any emergency, an ambulance with a team of doctors, nurses, and paramedics deployed by DHS will be on duty at various sites for the delegates too, Raikar said.

He said that most of the international delegates will be arriving at the Dabolim airport since direct flights from Manohar International Airport are yet to commence.

Authorities are also in contact with Goa police to generate a green corridor and if necessary shift the delegates to GMC if any of them takes ill, he said.

India recorded 11,109 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, while the active cases increased to 49,622, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths.

Topics : Coronavirus | Goa | G20

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

