Business Standard

Sikkim should showcase organic farming expertise to G20 delegates: Chamling

Former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling has urged the Prem Singh Tamang govt to showcase the state's organic farming prowess during two scheduled G20 events in this popular tourist destination

Topics
Sikkim | G20

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling
Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

Former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has urged the Prem Singh Tamang government to showcase the state's organic farming prowess during two scheduled G20 events in this popular tourist destination in March 2023.

"Sikkim has been a world leader in taking up organic farming in a big way during the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rule, Chamling said in a social media post.

Given the underlying benefits of organic farming for the economy and health, the state government should showcase that for the visiting delegates at the G20 events to be held in the Himalayan state in March 2023, the SDF president said.

Not only the farmers of Sikkim have benefitted financially by undertaking organic farming, it has been emulated by other states, too, Chamling, a five-term chief minister from 1994 to 2019, said.

Chamling had launched organic farming in Sikkim two decades ago, officials said.

In November, Indonesia had handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 22:51 IST

