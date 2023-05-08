close

Government bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

The government on Monday banned the import of apples if its imported price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

The government on Monday banned the import of apples if its imported price is less than Rs 50 per Kg.

"Import of apples...is prohibited wherever the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) import price is less than equal to Rs 50 per Kg," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Minimum import price condition shall not be applicable for imports from Bhutan, it said.

In 2023, India imported apples worth USD 296 million against USD 385.1 million in 2022.

The main countries which export apples to India include the US, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Chile, Italy, Turkey, New Zealand, South Africa and Poland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple import

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

