Manipur: Group claims 5,000 Meitei became homeless in Churachandpur, Moreh

People's Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur, an organisation working for Meiteis, claimed that 5,000 people belonging to the community have become homeless in state's violence-hit Churachandpur

Press Trust of India Imphal
Manipur Protests

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
The People's Alliance for Peace and Progress, Manipur, an organisation working for Meiteis, on Monday claimed that 5,000 people belonging to the community have become homeless in the state's violence-hit Churachandpur district.

Sectarian violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the death of at least 54 people.

In a statement, the organisation alleged that all houses belonging to Meitis in the community settlement area in Churachandpur have been burned down by "well-armed civilians supported by militants".

"The Meiteis are taking refuge at the DC office of Churachandpur district headquarters which has very loose security. None of the refugees have been evacuated so far," it said and added that 5,000 people from the community have become homeless.

The organisation also claimed that in Moreh town, almost every Meitei house has been burned down and some Meiteis are taking refuge in Myanmar and the rest in an Assam Rifles camp at Khudengthabi.

The clashes broke out after the Kukis organised a demonstration in 10 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meiteis' demand.

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons and relief camps, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

