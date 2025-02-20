Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran's term until March 2027

Govt extends Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran's term until March 2027

Nageswaran was appointed to the position in 2022 and has also served as a part-time member of the economic advisory council to the prime minister from 2019 to 2021

Nageswaran authored India's annual economic survey in January that projected GDP growth at 6.3 per cent-6.8 per cent in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1. | Photo: PTI

Reuters
Feb 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's term has been extended by two years until March 2027, according to a government order seen by Reuters on Thursday. 
Nageswaran was appointed to the position in 2022 and has also served as a part-time member of the economic advisory council to the prime minister from 2019 to 2021. 
Nageswaran authored India's annual economic survey in January that projected GDP growth at 6.3 per cent-6.8 per cent in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
   

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

