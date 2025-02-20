Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to assume office, chair first Cabinet meeting today

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to assume office, chair first Cabinet meeting today

Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency

Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at a ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. | File Photo: PTI

ANI Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will formally assume office at the Delhi Secretariat around 3 pm.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at a ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

On the advice of the Chief Minister, six other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also sworn in as ministers. 

A press release from the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Government of NCT of Delhi, read: "Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta will commence her official duties with a series of key engagements. At 3:00 PM, she will visit the Delhi Secretariat to formally assume office. Later in the day, at 5:00 PM, she will visit the Vasudev Ghat, Yamuna Bazaar. In the evening, at 7:00 PM, she will hold her first Cabinet meeting at Delhi Secretariat. " 

 

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu officially announced the appointment of Rekha Gupta and her cabinet. "The President is pleased to appoint Mrs Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in," read an official notification by Home Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta on assuming office as Delhi's Chief Minister. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted her journey from grassroots politics to the top post and expressed confidence in her leadership.

."Congratulations to Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure. @gupta_rekha," PM posted on X

Meanwhile, the six other BJP leaders who were sworn in as ministers are Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from other states were also present.

Speaking to the media, Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said.

Expressing gratitude to the BJP leadership, Gupta promised to fulfill the party's commitments and work as a team with all 48 BJP MLAs.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and BJP high command for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party has made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as a team Modi. I never thought I would be a CM of Delhi," said the Delhi CM.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

