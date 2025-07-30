Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt intensifies cyber crime crackdown, spoof call cases dip: Scindia

Govt intensifies cyber crime crackdown, spoof call cases dip: Scindia

He told the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is taking various measures, including setting up Digital Intelligence Platform, to curb cyber crimes and international spoof calls have also come down, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

He told the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) brings various stakeholders together.

It has coopted 620 institutions, including 570 banks, police institutions of 36 states and investigating agencies, Scindia said during the Question Hour.

Elaborating on the measures taken, the minister also said that international spoofed calls have come down by 97 per cent.

 

Also Read

online scam cyber fraud tech mobile

Beware pressure tactics: Limited-time deals and fear-based appealspremium

China Taiwan

China: Warrants for alleged Taiwanese hackers issued, business banned

Donald Trump, US President

Over 200 victims lose ₹2 crore in Karnataka's AI Trump video scam

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Financial frauds top Mizoram cybercrimes, over half of total cases filed

cyber crime

Govt sets up seven joint cyber coordination teams to handle cyber crimes

A Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) software is being used wherein the data about individuals doing fraud with banks are categorised into various categories. The details are provided to all the banks and the transaction of such individuals are blocked, he said.

Responding to a supplementary question, Scindia said state-owned BSNL and MTNL are back on the road to recovery.

The minister mentioned about the review meeting of BSNL this week and said a business plan will be prepared, especially for each business circle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Actor Prakash Raj appears before ED in online betting linked to PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 18 places in Chhattisgarh in ₹500 crore medical supply scam probe

gavel law cases

Malegaon blast verdict likely on July 31, 17 years after deadly attack

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra suspended on Pahalgam, Baltal routes due to heavy rains

arrest

Guj ATS arrested 5 AQIS terrorists running terror module: Harsh Sanghvi

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia cybercrimes Scindia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon