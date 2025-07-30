Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Actor Prakash Raj appears before ED in online betting linked to PMLA case

Actor Prakash Raj appears before ED in online betting linked to PMLA case

Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case

Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday appeared before the ED officials.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday appeared before the ED officials here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

The actor, mainly popular in Telugu, Kannada and other South Indian films, appeared before the officials of the probe agency at its zonal office here.

Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case.

The agency asked Daggubati (40) to appear before the zonal office here on July 23, Raj (60) on July 30, Deverakonda (36) on August 6 and Lakshmi (47) on August 13.

 

The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, official sources had said.

However, the ED gave a fresh date of August 11 to actor Daggubati after he failed to appear on July 23, seeking deferment of the summons.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365, etc, for celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources had said.

These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds, through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, the sources had said.

Some of these "well-known" persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

