Govt sanctions Rs 717 crore for development of five projects in Tripura

An outlay of Rs 80 crore has been made for setting up of micro-grids for expansion of solar power in the tribal-dominated areas

Manik Saha, Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Photo: ANI (File Pic)

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 717 crore for five projects in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.
Of the total outlay, Rs 202 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a dental college in the northeastern state, while another Rs 192 crore was approved for a mother and childcare unit at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC).
Besides, Rs 121 crore has been sanctioned for setting up of a drug de-addiction centre in Sepahijala district.
Under the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the socio-economic condition of people living in Tripura has been enhanced... Rs 717 crore has been sanctioned to undertake five projects in the state. I thank the prime minister for his unwavering help to people of the state, Saha said in a Facebook post.
An outlay of Rs 80 crore has been made for setting up of micro-grids for expansion of solar power in the tribal-dominated areas.
A total of Rs 122 crore was also approved for taking up three rural road construction projects, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

