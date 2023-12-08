Sensex (0.44%)
Govt continuously taking initiatives to conclude trade pacts: RS told

MoS Commerce also said a number of bilateral meetings have been held with the Eurasian Economic Union to discuss the trade agreement. Draft texts and terms of reference have been exchanged

View of the Rajya Sabha

View of the Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
The government is continuously taking initiatives to conclude trade agreements with key countries to expand its share in world commerce, Parliament was informed on Friday.
These initiatives include bilateral meetings, stakeholder consultations, and the exchange of trade data, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
She also said a number of bilateral meetings have been held with the Eurasian Economic Union (EaEU) to discuss the trade agreement.
Draft texts and terms of reference have been exchanged.
"EaEU's trade data from January 2022 onwards, necessary to determine the scope of the agreement and potential gains from the agreement, is awaited from EaEU," she said, adding that "the government is continuously taking initiatives to conclude trade agreements with significant trade partners, including EaEU, with a view to expanding its share in world trade".
In a separate reply, the minister said India's mobile phone exports have increased more than USD 7.81 billion (about Rs 64,823 crore) till October 2023 against USD 4.81 billion (about Rs 39,923 crore) in 202223 during the same period.
Responding to another question, Patel said in some of the sectors, until the domestic manufacturing capabilities reach optimal scale, the domestic demand is being met through imports, including China.
"The trade deficit between India and China in 202223 was USD 83.2 billion. The trade deficit with China in 202324 (April-Sept) has decreased 3.91 per cent over the same period in 202223," she added.
She said the government, through its mission in China, regularly raises market access and non-tariff barrier issues with the Chinese side.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Parliament winter session EU trade pact Free trade pact Rajya Sabha

Dec 08 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

