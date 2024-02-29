Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt to invest Rs 10,000 crore in SCL Mohali, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Under the planned revamp, the facility will house a research and development (R&D) centre, the minister said

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government-owned Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, will be revamped soon with an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore, in collaboration with an external technical partner, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
 
Under the planned revamp, the facility will house a research and development (R&D) centre, the minister said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It will also be used to train a large workforce in “clean-room operations” required in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

“Modernising SCL Mohali is a part of our semiconductor program, and we have received expressions of interest from some companies. We will be selecting a partner that will bring the technology soon,” said Vaishnaw.
 
SCL, Mohali, is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and is responsible for carrying out R&D in the area of microelectronics.

Also Read

Tata, Israel's Tower Semiconductor among bidders for SCL Mohali revamp: Rpt

'Coming soon': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares pics of Vande Bharat sleeper trains

Govt forms committee for modernisation of Mohali semiconductor plant

Focusing on niche areas in semiconductor space, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

We will see 2-3 more fab plants get approved soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B registrations, petitions

Govt clears 3 chip plants: Tatas have built their own tech, says Vaishnaw

Two-child norm for govt jobs in Rajasthan gets Supreme Court approval

Tata's semiconductor unit in Assam to be gamechanger for NE: CM Himanta

India has done great job in vaccinating children, says Bill Gates

Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon