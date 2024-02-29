Govt to invest Rs 10,000 crore in SCL Mohali, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government-owned Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, will be revamped soon with an investment of around Rs 10,000 crore, in collaboration with an external technical partner, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.



Under the planned revamp, the facility will house a research and development (R&D) centre, the minister said.



It will also be used to train a large workforce in “clean-room operations” required in the semiconductor manufacturing process.



“Modernising SCL Mohali is a part of our semiconductor program, and we have received expressions of interest from some companies. We will be selecting a partner that will bring the technology soon,” said Vaishnaw.



SCL, Mohali, is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and is responsible for carrying out R&D in the area of microelectronics.