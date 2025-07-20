Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / GSI plans to use AI to develop robust landslide forecasting model: DG

GSI plans to use AI to develop robust landslide forecasting model: DG

The DG also said that the GSI would soon begin issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a research programme to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting a research programme to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), an official said.

This was stated by GSI Director General Asit Saha at a workshop held here on Friday to commemorate the first anniversary of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre (NLFC).

"There is ongoing research underway to develop a more robust landslide forecasting model and expert system leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)," Saha said.

He also reiterated the institution's long-term vision of operationalising a nationwide Regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) by 2030.

The DG also said that the GSI would soon begin issuing operational landslide early warning bulletins for Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.

 

Saha commended the NLFC team for expanding its landslide early warning coverage from 16 districts across six states at its inception to 21 districts across eight states in 2025.

He also highlighted NLFC's pioneering efforts in integrating global best practices into forecasting systems and the successful upgrades of the NLFC dashboard, Bhusanket portal, and Bhooskhalan App, enhancing real-time monitoring and public access to critical landslide forecasts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

Govt to address pvt sector concerns on nuclear investment: Jitendra Singh

Vaccine

ICMR invites EoIs to undertake tech transfer, commercialise malaria vaccine

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Parliament monsoon session

tax

Parl panel report on new Income Tax Bill, 2025 to be tabled in LS on Monday

Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariya, Kanwariyas, Kanwar

Kanwariyas assault CRFP jawan after argument in UP, three arrested

Topics : landslide using technology for landslides GSI report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon