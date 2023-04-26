close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gujarat State Farmers' Front holds Millets awareness programme at 90 places

The United Nations General Assembly, recognising the growing importance of millets, declared the year 2023-24 as the Year of Millets, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

IANS Ahmedabad
millets

Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat State Farmers' Front, in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), organised a millets awareness programme at 90 locations across 35 districts and cities.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil, State Organization General Secretary Ratnakar, and Gujarat State Farmers' Front chief Hitesh Patel.

During the programme, various dishes made from millets, a type of coarse grain, were prepared by the officers of the Farmers' Front and the Women's Front. The event aimed to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of millets among the general public.

The United Nations General Assembly, recognising the growing importance of millets, declared the year 2023-24 as the Year of Millets, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to increase farmers' income, promote organic farming, and maintain a healthy population. The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, supports these objectives and aims to provide better opportunities for farmers in the agricultural sector.

State Farmers' Front chief Hitesh Patel, Front's general secretaries Sardar Chaudhary, Hiren Hirapara, and other officers of the Front attended the programme at various locations across Gujarat to ensure its success.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

PM Modi asks BJP MPs to work to promote millets, sports during address

Indian govt lays out action plan to promote millet export starting Dec 2022

Indian missions to be roped in for branding, promotion of domestic millets

India, World Food Programme sign MoU during Global Millets Conference

Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Maharashtra tops Jal Shakti Ministry's national water bodies census

No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

Crucial to adopt sustainable lifestyles to achieve 2030 development: Teri

--IANS

janvi/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : millets Gujarat farmers

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4

Amit Chadha, the CEO and MD of LTTS
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Crucial to adopt sustainable lifestyles to achieve 2030 development: Teri

Sustainable Development
2 min read

Voltas Q4 profit slumps 21% on provisions over contract terminations

Voltas
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon