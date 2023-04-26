No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official

There are no plans to further extend the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) of solar photovoltaic modules at the moment, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has made the remarks at the annual 'Mercom India Renewables Summit 2023' in the national capital.
Replying to a question on plans of extension to the ALMM, he said: "ALMM was only deferred for a year. As of now, we are very clear we are not extending it".
The government earlier extended the ALMM by one year till March 2024 amid industry raising concerns over raw material availability and supply chain. ALMM was introduced to boost domestic manufacturing.
The official further said that "the ministry on a regular basis keeps on interacting with industry stakeholders and actively addresses their issues with respect to projects".
On a question related to include the ancillary and downstream industry under the production-linked incentive scheme for solar module manufacturing, he said the government evaluates any request brought to it and accordingly takes steps.
