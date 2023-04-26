No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official

There are no plans to further extend the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) of solar photovoltaic modules at the moment, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has made the remarks at the annual 'Mercom India Renewables Summit 2023' in the national capital.

Replying to a question on plans of extension to the ALMM, he said: "ALMM was only deferred for a year. As of now, we are very clear we are not extending it".

The government earlier extended the ALMM by one year till March 2024 amid industry raising concerns over raw material availability and supply chain. ALMM was introduced to boost domestic manufacturing.

The official further said that "the ministry on a regular basis keeps on interacting with industry stakeholders and actively addresses their issues with respect to projects".

On a question related to include the ancillary and downstream industry under the production-linked incentive scheme for solar module manufacturing, he said the government evaluates any request brought to it and accordingly takes steps.

Also Read Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt Ukraine targets 50% of power from renewables to boost energy security JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity Crucial to adopt sustainable lifestyles to achieve 2030 development: Teri Child rights body asks Bournvita to remove misleading ads, submit report Obtain fresh environment clearances: HC to bidders of Goa's mining blocks HP govt signs MoU with Oil India to develop new renewable energy sources