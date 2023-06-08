close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gyanvapi litigant seeks 'permission for euthanasia' from President Murmu

The main litigant in the Gyanvapi case has sought "permission for euthanasia" from President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that her fellow petitioners are spreading false propaganda to defame her

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Photo: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The main litigant in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case has sought "permission for euthanasia" from President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that her fellow petitioners are spreading false propaganda to defame her.

Rakhi Singh said claims that she is withdrawing from the case are false.

Lawyer for the Hindu litigants in the case, Harishankar Jain, however, refuted Rakhi Singh's allegations, saying these were baseless.

In her letter to President Murmu, Rakhi Singh said, "I request you to grant me permission of euthanasia and help me getting rid of the mental pain and agony so that I can get peace and sleep eternally." She also said she would wait for a reply till June 9 till 9 am and after that she would take her own decision.

Rakhi Singh, along with four other Hindu women, had filed the case in the court of the civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, in August 2021, seeking the right to daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

"Four of my associates, including Lakshmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Manju Vyas, Rekha Pathak, along with (senior) advocate Harishankar Jain, his son and advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and their few colleagues are doing a false propaganda to defame me and my uncle and aunt Jitendra Singh Visen and Kiran Singh since May 2022," Rakhi Singh said in her letter.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

SC dismisses plea seeking action against VP over remarks on judiciary

As vacancies pile up in high courts, gloves are off in Centre-SC showdown

Without preparing judgment, judge can't pronounce concluding portion: SC

10 mn saplings to be planted on Gandhi Jayanti in Kamrup district: Himanta

Zomato deletes ad depicting 'Lagaan' character as recycled waste items

Students scared to join school which turned into morgue for train accident

Why flying is expensive right now and likely to stay this way for some time

Allowing anti-India elements not good for relationship: EAM to Canada

They have made a "false claim that I am withdrawing from the case despite the fact that no statement or information regarding the same was issued by me or my uncle Jitendra Singh Visen", she said.

"This has put us under mental pressure from Hindu society and they are trying to present as 'gaddar' (traitor) among the community," Rakhi Singh said.

The four women have "destroyed" the case and due to them "our efforts for temple worship went in vain", she claimed and added that she was "upset and hurt with this".

Harishankar Jain dismissing the accusations said he did not want to waste time on reacting to such baseless allegations.

The case is currently being heard in the Varanasi district court.

Citing lack of resources and harassment as reasons, Visen had last week announced that he and his family members are disassociating themselves from all cases related to Gyanvapi mosque complex issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : president court

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Will banks become risk-averse in the quest to seek a governance premium?

rbi, reserve bank of india
5 min read

Realtors hopeful of sustaining strong sales with RBI keeping rate unchanged

Image
4 min read

We are only pausing on rates, too early to call on inflation fight: Das

Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Around 35% of Rs 2,000 currency notes deposited or exchanged so far

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon