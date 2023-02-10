JUST IN
Business Standard

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month

Topics
Supreme Court | HC Judges | Kiren Rijiju

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

Two high court chief justices were on Friday elevated to the Supreme Court, bringing the total strength of the apex court to its maximum of 34 judges.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Once they take oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month.

Last week, five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 11:54 IST

`
