Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

Two chief justices were on Friday elevated to the Supreme Court, bringing the total strength of the apex court to its maximum of 34 judges.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the . My best to them: Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC and Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Law Minister tweeted.

Once they take oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the of India.

Their names were recommended by the Collegium last month.

Last week, five judges were appointed to the .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)