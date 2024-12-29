Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 07:02 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Haryana cabinet approves 25% raise in Death-cum-Retirement gratuity limit

Haryana cabinet approves 25% raise in Death-cum-Retirement gratuity limit

These decisions are aimed at providing enhanced financial security to the state government employees and their families as well as the Judicial officers, the statement read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

The proposal in this regard was approved by the state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana government has decided to increase the maximum limit of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity for state government employees by 25 per cent, an official statement said on Saturday.

This enhancement will take effect from January 1, 2025, raising the gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

The proposal in this regard was approved by the state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet also approved a 25 per cent increase in the maximum limit of Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity for Judicial officers of the state government.

These decisions are aimed at providing enhanced financial security to the state government employees and their families as well as the Judicial officers, the statement read.

 

Also Read

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Haryana 2024: Election hustle, farmers' protests bookend sporting glory

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to visit Om Prakash Chautala's village today to pay tributes

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM claims people have rejected Cong, criticises Kharge's remarks

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Will ensure that schemes' benefits reach eligible individuals: CM Saini

Om_Prakash_Chautala-PTI

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala cremated with state honours

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the revision of the Indexation Policy for calculating External Development Charges.

"The Indexation Policy was based on EDC rates for the year 2015 and these had not been increased for the last eight years till date.

"Prior to the Indexation Policy, the EDC rates were increased by 10 per cent every year. Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase EDC rates by 10 per cent every year, hereafter. A consultant will be engaged to determine future base EDC rates," the statement said.

It said the cabinet also gave a nod to mandatory Aadhaar authentication for HPSC exams.

"Aadhaar authentication will now be mandatory for candidates appearing for Group A and B posts in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) exams. This move is aimed at ensuring the integrity of the recruitment process and preventing fraudulent applications," it said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in the evening after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Saini mentioned heavy rains lashing many parts of Haryana during the past two days. He said the Deputy Commissioners of all those districts where there is a possibility of damage to crops due to the recent rain and hailstorm have been instructed to send a report.

Farmers will be able to file a report of their losses on the e-reimbursement portal themselves, Saini said.

"At present, reports of damage due to rain and hailstorm have been received in Assembly constituencies of Tosham, Bawani Khera, Loharu, Fatehabad block, Ratia town, Bhattu Kalan, Narnaund, Hansi, Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal, Siwan, along with areas in Mahendragarh, Kanina Assembly, Hathin block and Bawal block," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan govt dissolves 9 districts formed during Ashok Gehlot's tenure

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

State govt aims for Rajasthan's all-round development, says CM Sharma

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's Mumbai-Istanbul flight cancelled due to technical glitch

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi records highest single-day December rainfall of 41.2 mm in 101 years

Patna Protest, Patna Students Protest, BPSC Protest

BPSC exam stalemate continues as protesting students reject offer for talks

Topics : Haryana Haryana Government Nayab Singh Saini Gratuity benefits Gratuity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon