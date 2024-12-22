Business Standard

Will ensure that schemes' benefits reach eligible individuals: CM Saini

Saini said that the government is committed to reaching out to every member of society, addressing their concerns and ensuring that no eligible person is left behind

Saini said the state government had made concerted efforts to fulfil its commitment of delivering the benefits of welfare schemes. | File Photo: PTI

The Haryana government is dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes directly reach eligible individuals at their doorstep, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday.

The government is committed to reaching out to every member of society, addressing their concerns and ensuring that no eligible person is left behind, he added.

The chief minister was interacting with party workers at the residence of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana in Pehowa's Chanalheri village, according to an official statement.

Saini said the state government had made concerted efforts to fulfil its commitment of delivering the benefits of welfare schemes directly to eligible individuals at their homes.

 

He also expressed confidence that the government was effectively listening to the people's concerns and carrying out development work in line with their expectations.

The government is dedicated to the welfare of the last person in the queue, following the spirit of 'Antyodaya', and is making relentless efforts to improve their lives through various welfare initiatives, the chief minister said.

Later, Saini -- who visited his Ladwa constituency in Kurukshetra district -- said that with the rapid and continuous development work being carried out around the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was set to become a developed nation by 2047.

Every scheme in the country is being implemented with the aim of benefiting the common people, he said.

The current pace of development is far greater than that of previous governments and it is evident from the rapid progress being made that, by 2047, India will become a developed nation, he added.

Saini also told reporters that the 'one nation, one election' initiative was a commendable decision for both the country and its citizens.

He said Modi believed that conducting simultaneous polls would help save both the time and the resources spent on separate elections.

To another question, he said that those in the opposition, with little to do, tended to oppose any positive initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

