Heatwave in India: Mercury in Rajasthan's Bundi district touches 45 degrees



Witnessing extremely hot weather, Rajasthan's Bundi city clocked 45.2 degrees Celcius, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet. This is the first above 45 degrees recorded for the season. As most parts of India are experiencing heatwave conditions, Rajasthan has recorded a maximum temperature above 45 degrees Celcius.



A recent study has suggested that heatwaves in India are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change, with over 90 per cent of the country in the "extremely cautious" or "danger zone" of their impacts. It has been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to have plenty of water, even if not thirsty, to avoid dehydration.



It has also been predicted that severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in Gangetic West Bengal will prevail for the next two days. The mercury has been soaring in other states too. The temperature has risen to above 40 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Hisar, Punjab's Bathinda and Patiala, and the Gangetic West Bengal, the Met Department said.

Also Read As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for Economic cost of heat waves higher in India than the rest of the world IMD forecasts warm winter, crop yields likely to feel the heat this year Met predicts above-normal temperature in March-May in upper half of country Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park Varun Dagar case: What does the law say about street performers in India? Union Cabinet clears bill to change film certification, curb piracy Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid JPC probe demand into Hindenburg row Visva-Bharati tells Amartya Sen to vacate 13 decimals of land by May 6



The severity of the heatwave can be estimated by a recent event in Maharashtra; as many as thirteen people died from heatstroke at a state government award function in Navi Mumbai. This marks the highest number of deaths from a single heatwave in the country. In wake of the extreme weather, several states have revised the school timings while others have preponed the summer vacation.



A recent study published in PLOS Climate by Ramit Debnath at the University of Cambridge warned that if India fails to address the impact of heatwaves immediately, it could slow progress towards achieving sustainable development goals. According to a research paper, in the last 50 years, heatwaves have claimed over 17,000 lives. The paper was published in 2021 and it said that there had been 706 heatwave incidents in the country from 1971-2019.