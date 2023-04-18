Around a dozen people died of heatstroke after attending a government function in Maharashtra on Sunday, with hundreds hospitalised. India stands to lose around six per cent of its working hours to extreme heat events by 2030, more than double then 2.2 per cent seen in the rest of the world, shows an analysis of data from the International Labour Organization (ILO). It is less than one per cent in both China and the US (chart 1). Though heat stress is likely to cause a greater impact on the agriculture sector, the construction sector will experience a larger reduction in working hours, according to the 2019 ILO report entitled ‘Working on a warmer planet: The impact of heat stress on labour productivity and decent work.’

