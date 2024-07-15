High security, traffic arrangements in place for Puri's Bahuda Yatra today

The deities will return to Sri Mandir from Sri Gundicha temple in three different chariots pulled by devotees. Image: Shutterstock

In preparation for the Bahuda Yatra in Puri, which marks the return of the deities to the Jagannath Temple on Monday, authorities have made elaborate arrangements and security measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession.

Odisha ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said that security forces are on high alert and the entire city is under comprehensive CCTV surveillance.

"All the arrangements have been made. Entrance for normal devotees has been stopped. As per the rituals, things will start at 8 in the morning. Force deployment begin at 6 a.m. Our main concern is traffic. This year, we have implemented one of the finest traffic arrangements, and everyone is appreciating it. The security arrangements have also been upgraded, and we aim to ensure that no problems occur when devotees pull the deities. The forces are in high morale, and everything is well-placed," Kumar said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

He further said that puja will be conducted, and afterward, Lord Jagannath will be taken towards the temple.

"Adequate force arrangements are in place. 180 platoons have been deployed, along with three companies of the RAF, two companies of the CRPF, and eight teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG). It is a coordinated effort. Every officer and constable is doing their best. Despite the rough weather, everyone is on duty. The entire city is covered by CCTV, and AI is also functioning well," he added.

The Bahuda Yatra marks the end of the nine-day sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. The deities will return to Sri Mandir from Sri Gundicha temple in three different chariots pulled by devotees.