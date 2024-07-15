Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves under heightened security

The enthusiastic pilgrims set out for the holy shrine amid tight security from Panthachowk Srinagar base camp towards Baltal and Pahalgam Yatra base camps. | Photo: Twitter

Another fresh batch of pilgrims left for their journey to the Amarnath shrine under heightened security measures on Monday morning.

The enthusiastic pilgrims set out for the holy shrine amid tight security from Panthachowk Srinagar base camp towards Baltal and Pahalgam Yatra base camps.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organises the Amarnath Yatra, which is divided into two routes: one that goes through Pahalgam and the other that goes through Baltal.

Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This year, the Amarnath Yatra is taking place amid a significant increase in the number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.



Unprecedented security measures, including electronic surveillance along the entire Yatra route and access control, have been put in place.

Further, to ensure a safe and efficient movement of the pilgrims and commuters during the holy Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory on July 6 on the National Highway 44, with cut-off timings and clear instructions for the various convoys and non-convoy movements.

This year, the yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 19, lasting 52 days. The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave, which is located in the Kashmir Himalayas.