Himachal cloudburst: 13 dead near Samej bridge, rescue operations on

A catastrophic cloudburst occurred near the Samej and Bagi bridges on Wednesday night washing away 45 people near Shrikhand in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations in the disaster-affected area are underway. Baljinder Singh, 14th Battalion Commandant, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that the NDRF teams were sent well-prepared to Himachal Pradesh this year to ensure no delay in the rescue operations. Speaking to ANI, Singh said "This year, the NDRF teams were sent to remote locations in Himachal Pradesh to ensure there is no delay in the rescue operations. The Samej cloudburst that has taken place is a huge disaster."

Further, he added that 13 bodies were recovered by Thursday morning.

"We have recovered 13 dead bodies as of now. Four dead bodies were recovered earlier. Ten more people were missing, and we have found nine bodies as of now. One person has still not been found. We will make sure the rescue operations are carried out properly," he said.



Earlier, on August 7, the IMD reported significant rainfall across the state, with Joginder Nagar in Mandi district experiencing the highest at 110 MM in 24 hours

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, said that alerts were issued for various regions.

"We have recorded the highest rainfall at Joginder Nagar in Mandi district at 110 mm during the past 24 hours. It is heavy rainfall, and in Sirmaur district, we have received heavy rainfall," Dr. Srivastava stated.

"In other parts of the state, there has been moderate rainfall. Nearly 75 per cent of areas have received between 30 mm to 50 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours," Srivastava told ANI. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the lower Himalayan districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi.