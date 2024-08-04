LIVE: Rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudbursts in Himachal
Rescue efforts are currently underway in Samej village near Rampur, Shimla district, following devastating cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh. The recent catastrophe has led to widespread destruction, including in Samej village. Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh indicated that approximately 50 people are feared dead, with official confirmation pending until rescue operations are complete. Restoring connectivity and recovering bodies are the state government's immediate priorities. Immediate relief of Rs 50,000 has been announced for affected families, with additional compensation planned. Various agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, police, and Home Guard, are collaborating in the rescue efforts.
The Patiala House Court on Saturday acknowledged the charge sheet submitted by Delhi Police against six individuals accused in the Parliament Security Breach case. The accused are Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat. The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) acknowledged the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police. The Delhi police have provided soft copies of the charge sheet to the accused. The court has instructed the Delhi police to provide hard copies of the charge sheet to the accused within a week. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 9. This case involves a security breach at parliament on December 13, 2023, the anniversary of the Parliament attack.
Workers from the Haryana Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Congress joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, who welcomed them into the party. Previously, on Thursday, former Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP, just a day after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Mohanta stated that her primary goal is to serve and improve the welfare of the common people. Haryana is one of eight states set to hold legislative assembly elections this year.
Subjecting child to corporal punishment to reform him can't be part of education: Chhattisgarh HC
The Chhattisgarh High Court has condemned the use of physical violence on children in schools for disciplinary purposes, stating it is cruel and unjustifiable. This observation came while dismissing a petition from a woman teacher accused of contributing to a student's suicide. The court, led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, declared on July 29 that corporal punishment is incompatible with a child's right to life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
Wayanad landslides: BJP trying to communalise entire situation, says CPI Secy D Raja
Reacting strongly to BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja's comments about the disaster in Wayanad district, Kerala, CPI General Secretary D Raja accused the BJP of attempting to 'communalise' the tragedy. D Raja criticised the BJP, saying, A tragedy has struck, and people are suffering. Various parties, including ours, are working to provide financial aid, relief materials, and shelter. People need food, shelter, and medicines, yet the BJP is trying to communalise the situation. This response follows Ahuja's controversial remarks on Saturday, where he linked the Wayanad landslides to cow slaughter practices in Kerala.
JJP, Congress workers join BJP in presence of Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini
Haryana's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Congress workers joined the BJP, with Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini welcoming them into the party.
Earlier, on Thursday, former Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mahanta joined the BJP, following her resignation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Haryana is among the eight states scheduled to hold legislative assembly elections this year.
Parliament security breach: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against 6 accused
The Patiala House Court on Saturday acknowledged the charge sheet submitted by Delhi Police against six individuals accused in the Parliament Security Breach case. The accused are Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat. The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) acknowledged the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 9. This case involves a security breach at parliament on December 13, 2023, the anniversary of the Parliament attack.
Himachal cloudburst: Rescue operations underway in flood-affected Samej village
