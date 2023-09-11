Himachal to provide rented accommodation for families in relief camps

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the state government would provide rented accommodation to the affected living in the relief camps and the state government would pay the rent for these accommodations.

A direction in this regard was issued by CM Sukhu while presiding over the 'Monday Meeting' here today to review implementation of various development schemes and programs of the state government.

"Provision would be made to rent two and three room sets. Instructions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard," CM said.

CM Sukhu also directed to speed up the schemes and development works.

During the meeting, Sukhu said that Rs 10 crore would be released for maintenance and repair of roads damaged due to heavy rains in Shimla. He directed to complete the works of damaged roads and retaining walls etc. in Shimla on priority.

He said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) related courses will be started in all the engineering colleges of the state from the next academic session.

Also Read Monsoon rain widens cracks in Joshimath, 5 families shifted to relief camps Himachal Pradesh govt enhances relief aid for disaster-hit families Delhi Cabinet approves ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu Schools acting as flood relief camps to be shut for next 2 days: Delhi govt From FTA to FinTech: Highlights from India-UK Economic Financial Dialogue Delhi AIIMS to streamline medical, surgical adult emergency services SC extends protection to Editors Guild members, seeks view of Manipur EC Arun Goel on visit to Maldives to observe presidential election Beautification of national capital will continue after G20: Delhi govt

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of schemes for self-employment in the fisheries sector should be ensured from a scientific perspective. He directed to review the progress of the construction work of heliports on a weekly basis. He said that there was immense potential for jackfruit cultivation in the state and the Agriculture Department should encourage farmers to cultivate jackfruit.

Sukhu also gave directions to develop an effective online system for applying for fitness certificate of vehicles and for appointment.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretaries Onkar Chand Sharma, Bharat Khera, R.D. Nazim, Devesh Kumar, Amandeep Garg and various Secretaries were present in the meeting.