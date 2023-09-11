Delhi AIIMS to streamline medical, surgical adult emergency services

In an effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency medical and surgical services, Delhi AIIMS has planned to enhance coordination between various departments to facilitate a faster turnover of patients, officials said



The decision aims to address the challenges posed by the high volume of patients seeking emergency care and ensure that all individuals in need receive prompt and quality medical attention, they said.

AIIMS New Delhi's main emergency department plays a crucial role in providing care to over 400 patients daily, equivalent to almost one patient every three minutes, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.

However, the daily discharge rate from various inpatient wards averages around 250 patients, creating an imbalance between patient inflow and outflow.

Additionally, some patients receive planned admissions through the Outpatient Department (OPD) with appointments scheduled years in advance.

"This continuous influx of patients often results in a shortage of beds within the emergency department, leading to extended waiting times or referrals to other nearby hospitals," Srinivas said.

To address the issue and streamline the emergency services at AIIMS New Delhi, a comprehensive coordination effort among all clinical departments has been initiated.

The objective is to expedite the admission or discharge of emergency patients based on their medical requirements, ensuring that beds are readily available for incoming patients, Srinivas said.

While the Department of Emergency Medicine currently manages the three zones of the main emergency, there has been a growing consensus among all stakeholders for the establishment of an overarching coordination mechanism among various departments, which will facilitate a faster turnover of patients in the main emergency and enhance the overall management of patient care services.

As part of this strategic initiative, Dr Rakesh Yadav, Professor of Cardiology, has been designated as the professor in charge of emergency services.

Yadav will serve as the focal point for managing and coordinating emergency services at AIIMS New Delhi. He will work closely with all stakeholders to minimise waiting times for patients within the main emergency department.

Furthermore, as the PIC of Emergency Services, Yadav will collaborate with other hospitals in Delhi to develop a comprehensive referral network for patients who require stabilisation before being referred out from the emergency department.

The decision reflects AIIMS, New Delhi's commitment to ensuring that every patient receives the highest level of care and attention in a timely manner, said Dr Rima Dada, professor in charge of Media Cell.