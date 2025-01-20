Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himanta pitches for investing in Assam before South Korean industrialists

Himanta pitches for investing in Assam before South Korean industrialists

He also emphasised the Centre's focus on the Northeast and the commitment of top business houses of the country

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday pitched before industrialists in South Korea the locational, strategic and policy advantages of Assam, inviting them to invest here.

He also emphasised the Centre's focus on the Northeast and the commitment of top business houses of the country to push for industrial growth in the region.

"Advantage business ties! I began the day in Seoul by speaking to over 140 business leaders at the Advantage Assam roadshow, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Korea," Sarma posted on X.

The chief minister had reached Seoul on Sunday on a three-day trip to woo investors for the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit, scheduled here on February 25 and 26.

 

"Their enthusiasm towards being a part of #AdvantageAssam2 was phenomenal. The Korean business community was buoyed by India's position as the world's fastest growing major economy and the unique opportunities Assam can offer to them to access this market," he added.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Himanta on visit to Seoul to invite investors for Advantage Assam Summit

Abhishek Kar

Finfluencer Abhishek Kar draws flak for comments on Assam, issues apology

Indian Army

Army, SDRF, and other agencies continue rescue ops in Assam's Umrangso

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

3 dead, 6 trapped in flooded Assam coal mine; rescue efforts continue

Indian Army

Army, navy engaged in rescuing 9 labourers trapped in Assam coal mine

Sarma presented before the investors the three major advantages of the state -- locational, strategic and policy.

"Above all, Assam and the North East is among the biggest priorities of the Govt of India led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji," he asserted.

In his speech at the event, clips of which the CM shared on social media, he emphasised the Centre's focus on the Northeast.

"Whenever someone wants to set up something in Assam, we will facilitate it. And I am sure that the government of India will be even more aggressive in facilitating it," he said.

Sarma pointed out that the Centre's 'Act East Policy' is aimed at developing the Northeast where Assam is located.

"The government of India has many policies especially promoting industrialisation in Assam," he added.

The CM maintained that participating in the Advantage Assam summit would also offer South Korean companies an opportunity to meet the leading industrial houses of India.

"Tata is our friend and many other major industrial houses are actively working in Assam. If any Korean industrial house wants to collaborate with Indian industrial houses, we will facilitate it. Indian business houses have a strong commitment to the development of the Northeastern part of our country," Sarma said.

The CM will also be visiting Japan as part of his tour to invite investors to the business conclave, which will be inaugurated by the prime minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Om Birla expresses concern over fewer sittings of legislative bodies

IITian Baba, IIT baba

Maha Kumbh 2025: Why did Juna Akhara expel Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba?

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, AAP, election rally, Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Cong- Who promised what? A comparison

Supreme Court, SC

Agusta Westland scam: SC defers bail hearing of British national to Feb 18

Supreme Court of India

Yasin Malik trial: SC orders to ensure proper VC facilities in Jammu court

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam South Korea Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon