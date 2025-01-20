Business Standard

Om Birla inaugurates All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna

Om Birla inaugurates All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Patna

The two-day conference is being held on 75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reviews the guard of honour by the women's unit of Bihar Police before the 85th All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC), in Patna.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) in Patna on Monday.

The two-day conference is being held on '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values'.

In the conference, the delegates will deliberate on the adoption of modern technologies in legislative bodies for greater efficiency, effectiveness and productivity, officials said.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav said this was the third time the state was hosting the programme after a gap of 43 years.

"The land of Bihar is considered to be the centre of cultural, historical and intellectual heritage of India. This land has given birth to the compassion of Lord Buddha, the non-violence of Mahavira and the courage of Guru Govind Singh. This is the land from where Chanakya started the principles politics and emperor Ashoka gave the message of morality in governance," he said, adding that the land of Champaran made Gandhi Mahatma.

 

Yadav said the conference was organised to strengthen democracy and promote dialogue and coordination among public representatives.

The valedictory session will be addressed by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Lok Sabha speaker on Tuesday.

Among those present at the inaugural session were Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Chairperson of Bihar Legislative Council Awdesh Narayan Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The leader of the opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, skipped the inaugural day of the conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

