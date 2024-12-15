Business Standard
Home / India News / Hindi has played key role in India's development: LS Speaker Om Birla

Hindi has played key role in India's development: LS Speaker Om Birla

Birla said that during the making of India's Constitution, the visionary leaders from various states, speaking different languages and dialects, recognized the importance of languages as symbols

Om Birla, Om, Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla delivers concluding remarks during the inaugural session of Sansad TV@3 Conclave at the Parliament House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Etawah
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that Hindi was India's soul and identity and along with other languages has played a significant role in the development of society and the nation.

Addressing the 30th Annual Convention of the Etawah Hindi Seva Nidhi, Birla said that Hindi has woven the country's cultural diversity into a single thread and empowered it.

He said that Hindi was not only a common language of communication but has adapted according to the changing technical landscape.

"Today, with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the rich legacy of Hindi literature and poetry is available across the globe," he said, adding that Hindi has also been increasingly used in the fields of justice, administration and internet technology.

 

Birla said that during the making of India's Constitution, the visionary leaders from various states, speaking different languages and dialects, recognized the importance of languages as symbols of unity and acknowledged Hindi's inherent potential to unite the entire nation.

Birla stated that India has 22 languages, making it natural for the members to speak in their respective languages.

With modern technology like AI, Parliament is exploring the feasibility of using facilities like translation, interpretation and transcription, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

Hindi has potential to unite country: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal

The Lion King

Mufasa the Lion King Hindi trailer: SRK and Sons take over the voices

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President

DMK slams Centre for 'sidelining' state languages, 'promoting' Hindi

John Brittas

'Compelled to reply in Malayalam': Kerala MP questions Hindi responses

Huang

India to see 20 times growth in computing capacity in 2024: Nvidia CEO

Topics : Om Birla Hindi language Lok Sabha Speaker India's development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon