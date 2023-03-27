close

Hiring of talents on rise in engineering, procurement, construction: Report

The report is based on a survey of leading 52 EPC companies employing over 80,000 employees. The analysis included 21,865 jobs posted on job portals in January 2023

Press Trust of India Mumbai
employees, workers

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
There is a steady increase in the hiring of tech talents in the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) sector amid constant technology upgradation by firms and the government's focus on accelerating infrastructure development, according to a report.

Following positive sentiments around the 2023 Budget, the EPC sector is witnessing a rise in hiring of tech talents, both top-level management and freshers, according to CIEL HR Services report 'Employment Trends Today in EPC Sector in India - February 2023'.

The report revealed that among the non-tech sectors, the EPC takes the lead (11 per cent) with regard to the most sought-after role of software development (2,367 jobs) compared to FMCG (3 per cent), Pharma (2 per cent) and Banking (10 per cent).

The report is based on a survey of leading 52 EPC companies employing over 80,000 employees. The analysis included 21,865 jobs posted on job portals in January 2023.

The report further revealed that with constant technology upgradation, employers in the sector are on a hiring spree for jobs like software engineers, full stack developers, Java developers, cybersecurity specialists and integration specialists.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru (19 per cent) remained the hottest hub for hiring software specialists, followed closely by Delhi/NCR (18 per cent).

"We observe that the EPC sector can leverage the recent IT hiring cool-off and use the available tech talent to digitise their processes, thereby, improving efficiency and enhancing customer experience.

"With the government's focus on accelerating infrastructure development, this industry is poised to grow at a faster pace, and has the potential to create new jobs faster than ever before. Moreover, the sector needs to adopt policies that promote women participation and thus expand the talent pool available to serve the sector," CIEL HR Services Managing Director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

Topics : EPC companies | Hiring | FMCG

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

