Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?

The technology sector is weighing its options of cutting back on workforce. After Twitter and Meta Platform, tech giant is planning to lay-off a big chunk of its workforce. Reports claim that it would fire close to 10,000 employees, the largest job cut in its history. Meanwhile, bloodbath in start-ups has been on for a while now as the funding taps run dry. So what all led to this situation? And what is the road ahead? Out segment of the podcast offers an insight.