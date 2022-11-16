JUST IN
BeatO raises $33 mn from Lightrock India, HealthQuad, Flipkart and others
US fines Air India $1.4 mn for 'extreme delays' in passengers refunds
Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?
Piramal Capital withdraws insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power
Amazon layoffs in India may be higher than other tech majors: Report
Paytm pre-IPO investors seem not in a hurry to sell, say analysts
Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role
Tata Group to open 20 'beauty tech' outlets, in talks with foreign brands
Bharti Airtel starts offering 5G service around 13 locations in Gurugram
SBI nominates Ministry of Finance secretary Vivek Joshi on its board
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?

After Twitter and Meta, Amazon is planning to lay-off a big chunk of its workforce. Reports say that it would fire close to 10,000 employees. What led to this situation? And what's the road ahead?

Topics
big tech | Amazon | Hiring

Shivani Shinde & Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

ALSO READ

Meta's Indian employees go all out on Twitter after lay-off email

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Facebook parent Meta slashes workforce by 11,000, Zuckerberg takes blame

We will be hosting five creator days this year in India: Meta's Ajit Mohan

Meta expands 3rd party fact-checking programme in India, adds NewsMeter

    • The technology sector is weighing its options of cutting back on workforce. After Twitter and Meta Platform, tech giant Amazon is planning to lay-off a big chunk of its workforce. Reports claim that it would fire close to 10,000 employees, the largest job cut in its history. Meanwhile, bloodbath in start-ups has been on for a while now as the funding taps run dry. So what all led to this situation? And what is the road ahead? Out segment of the podcast offers an insight.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:13 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .