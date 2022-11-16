Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?
After Twitter and Meta, Amazon is planning to lay-off a big chunk of its workforce. Reports say that it would fire close to 10,000 employees. What led to this situation? And what's the road ahead?
Topics
big tech | Amazon | Hiring
https://mybs.in/2b2BT3G
Meta's Indian employees go all out on Twitter after lay-off email
Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?
Facebook parent Meta slashes workforce by 11,000, Zuckerberg takes blame
We will be hosting five creator days this year in India: Meta's Ajit Mohan
Meta expands 3rd party fact-checking programme in India, adds NewsMeter
The technology sector is weighing its options of cutting back on workforce. After Twitter and Meta Platform, tech giant Amazon is planning to lay-off a big chunk of its workforce. Reports claim that it would fire close to 10,000 employees, the largest job cut in its history. Meanwhile, bloodbath in start-ups has been on for a while now as the funding taps run dry. So what all led to this situation? And what is the road ahead? Out segment of the podcast offers an insight.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU