Home / India News / Hit-and-run cases lead to 18% of India's road accident fatalities

Hit-and-run cases lead to 18% of India's road accident fatalities

Overspeeding remains the leading cause of road accidents in India. It accounted for 72.5 per cent of all road accidents in 2020, and this stayed almost unchanged at 72.4 per cent in 2022

In 2022, hit-from-back cases accounted for 21.4 per cent of all road accidents and 19.5 per cent of total road deaths in India. Hit-and-run cases made up 14.6 per cent of road accidents and accounted for 18.1 per cent of all road deaths.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

The world’s oldest marathon runner, 114-year-old Fauja Singh from Punjab, died in a ‘hit-and-run’ accident on July 14. The case has once again brought the rising number of such accidents and other road safety issues in India into the spotlight. According to official data, hit-and-run cases in India rose from 53,334 in 2014 to 67,387 in 2022. Under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, offenders can face up to 10 years imprisonment. Additionally, the number of compensation claims settled rose from 719 in 2020-21 to 1,086 in 2022-23.
 
Hits from behind cause most road accidents
