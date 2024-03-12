Holi Special Trains 2024: Railways to run 15 special trains, check routes

India's one of the most popular festivals Holi is all set to be celebrated this month. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. Due to this festival, Indian Railways' North Division plans to operate over 15 additional trains. The schedules, fares, and routes of these special trains are released by the Indian Railways. Around six trains are scheduled to leave from Delhi and will connect cities like Katra, Varanasi and Saharanpur to various destinations.

Apart from this, several trains will run to Ambala from Saharsa and different cities such as Gaya and Patna to Anand Vihar in Delhi.

As per special trains' current schedule, these trains will pass through Dhanbad, and Jaharkhad and will stop at three destinations in Bihar.

In other developments, the Central Railway said it will run 112 Holi special train services catering to passengers' rush during the festive season. The list of trains includes LTT Mumbai-Prayagraj Weekly Superfast AC Specials (8 services), LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Specials (6 services), LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly AC Specials (6 services), LTT Mumbai-Danapur Bi-Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services), and LTT Mumbai-Samastipur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services).

Holi 2024: Complete list of Special Trains