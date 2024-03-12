Holi Special Trains 2024: Railways to run 15 special trains, check routes

India's one of the most popular festivals Holi is all set to be celebrated this month. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. Due to this festival, Indian Railways' North Division plans to operate over 15 additional trains. The schedules, fares, and routes of these special trains are released by the Indian Railways. Around six trains are scheduled to leave from Delhi and will connect cities like Katra, Varanasi and Saharanpur to various destinations.
Apart from this, several trains will run to Ambala from Saharsa and different cities such as Gaya and Patna to Anand Vihar in Delhi.
As per special trains' current schedule, these trains will pass through Dhanbad, and Jaharkhad and will stop at three destinations in Bihar.
In other developments, the Central Railway said it will run 112 Holi special train services catering to passengers' rush during the festive season. The list of trains includes LTT Mumbai-Prayagraj Weekly Superfast AC Specials (8 services), LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Specials (6 services), LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly AC Specials (6 services), LTT Mumbai-Danapur Bi-Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services), and LTT Mumbai-Samastipur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services).
Holi 2024: Complete list of Special Trains
- One of the trains will run from New Delhi to Uhampur and it will leave New Delhi on March 22 and 29.
- Another train 04034 will begin from Udhampur to New Delhi on March 23 and 30. This train will stop in several stations like Sonipat, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ludhiana Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Ambala Cantt and Jammu Tawi.
- Another special train will run from New Delhi to Vaishno Devi from March 24 and 31. This train will run twice on Wednesdays and Sundays. On its return journey, the train will begin from March 25 to April 1 and will run twice a week on Thursdays and Mondays.
- One special train will run to Varanasi from Delhi between March 21 and 30, especially on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
- More trains from Varanasi to Delhi will run three days a week, specifically on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
- Holi special trains will operate between Katra and Varanasi. This train will run on Sundays from Katra and will return to Varanasi on Tuesdays. It will run only once a week.
- Another special train to Banaras from Howrah will run on March 23. The train will stop at Patna, Arrah, Buxar, Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Durgapur, Asansol, Bakhtiyarpur, and Varanasi.
- Another Holi special train will run from Delhi to Tundla, Panipat, and Agra every day from March 21 to 24.