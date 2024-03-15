Sensex (    %)
                             
Home Ministry authorises I4C to issue takedown notices under IT Act

Experts believe that this step would streamline the process of tackling cybercrimes at the national level but could create confusion between agencies over authority

Photo: Shutterstock

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through a gazette notification on Thursday, empowered the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to issue direct takedown orders under Section 79(b)(3) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

This means that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will now have the power to issue takedown notices to intermediaries and platforms for illegal content hosted online.
While experts believe that this step would streamline the process of tackling cybercrimes at the national level, they also caution against potential confusion in cases where several agencies have the same powers to issue takedown notices.

Rohini Musa, Advocate on Record, Supreme Court, said, “This step would expedite any action against data, information, or communication on platforms used for criminal activities.”


“Earlier, the same process involved several stakeholders, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). As a result, any proactive or responsive step would face delays due to the need to contact various agencies and stakeholders,” she added.

Musa further stated that this move is a 'step forward' in making browsing and internet activities safe. However, it could result in confusion and a multiplicity of orders from different agencies.

Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 requires an intermediary to comply with a direction for disabling content on its platform that is illegal or unlawful, upon receiving a notification from the government and its agencies. This allows the government to authorise different agencies with the powers to issue such directives, experts explained.

“There is no bar under the Act for an intermediary to receive takedown notices for unlawful content from multiple government agencies,” said Dinesh Pednekar, Partner at Economic Laws Practice.

The official gazette released by the MHA read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Central Government, being the appropriate government, hereby designates the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to be the agency of the Ministry of Home Affairs to perform the functions under clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and to notify the instances of information, data, or communication link residing in or connected to a computer resource controlled by the intermediary being used to commit an unlawful act.”

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

