Human-animal conflicts: Bhupendra Yadav to visit Wayanad to address issue

The Minister said the technology used in such conflicting situations require vigilance and he would personally see if there were any lapses in vigilance or on the part of the administration

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Days after Wayanad in Kerala witnessed violent protests over the death of three people in wild animal attacks, Union Minister for Environment and Forest Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday said the situation is very grave there so he has called senior scientists from Wildlife Institute of India and will also be meeting the victims.
A district-wide hartal call was given by all three major political fronts in Wayanad to protest against the increasing number of wild animal attacks in the region with the latest being on Friday where an eco-tourism guide of the Forest department was killed by a wild tusker near Kuruva island.
"There is a conflict situation and I am going to Wayanad. We feel that the situation is very grave. So, I called senior scientists from WII (Wildlife Institute of India), state and Central officials. My officers have apprised me of the situation. I will go and meet the victims as well and we will take appropriate call," he told reporters at the Kempegowda International Airport here.
The Minister said the technology used in such conflicting situations require vigilance and he would personally see if there were any lapses in vigilance or on the part of the administration.
"We have been issuing advisories from the Central government. We need to sympathise with animals. The technology that we use in these conflicting situations, require vigilance. I am told the elephant was radio-collared in these cases but I personally want to see whether there were any lapses in vigilance and/ or administration. I will meet the family of the deceased. I will inquire about the compensation. Once I have definite details, I will comment further," the Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala elephant elephant attack Protest

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

