IAF trainer aircraft crashes in open field in Karnataka, both pilots safe

An Indian Air Force's (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday

ANI General News
IAF Alouette III

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:03 PM IST
An Indian Air Force's (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie. Both the pilots of the aircraft ejected safely.

"Both pilots including a lady pilot are safe," said officials.

A Court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka IAF aircraft

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

