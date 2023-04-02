Ideals of non-violence set by Lord Mahavir, Gandhi relevant today: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that a family, society and state that walks on the path of non-violence and peace moves forward.

Flagging off an 'Ahimsa Run' here from the Shri Mahavir Jain Digambar school, he said the ideals of non-violence, peace and truth propounded by Lord Mahavir and Mahatma Gandhi are relevant even today.

We should take a vow of non-violence in life, he said.

Gehlot said only that family, society and state moves forward, which walks on the path of non-violence and peace.

The Rajasthan government is also working in the direction of public welfare with the same commitment. Rajasthan is the only state in the whole country, where the department of non-violence and peace has been created, he said.

He said the war of independence was also won on the basis of truth and non-violence and the message of non-violence and peace has spread across the world from India itself.

Also Read Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum Concept of 'Hindu Rashtra' against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals: Nitish Kumar Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must guide in ensuring global peace: Jaishankar Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification Bihar violence: Six injured while handling explosives in Sasaram, 2 held Ram Navami violence: Situation in Nalanda normal, Sec 144 in place, says SP LIVE: Plea of juvenility can be raised even after 22 yrs, says Allahabad HC Plea of juvenility can be raised even after 22 years: Allahabad HC Top headlines: Unemployment rate rises to 7.8%, Twitter bans 680k accounts

The run was organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO).