Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

If FPS dealers' strike continues will opt for substitute supply: J'khand

More than 25,000 FPS dealers in Jharkhand on January 1 joined the nationwide indefinite 'Ration Bandh' call given by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation

Food

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday said the government would have to go for "alternative arrangements" for ration distribution if fair price shop (FPS) dealers in the state continued with their indefinite 'Ration Bandh'.
More than 25,000 FPS dealers in Jharkhand on January 1 joined the nationwide indefinite 'Ration Bandh' call given by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The strike has impacted over 65 lakh beneficiaries of central and state food security schemes in Jharkhand.
Speaking to PTI, Oraon, the state Food and Public Distribution Minister, said, "The state government is holding talks with the FPS dealers for a solution to the matter. Our department secretary Amitabh Kaushal has held a discussion with them on their demands and they are satisfied with the reply of the government. Their demands are already under consideration. So, there is no issue.
Since it is a nationwide strike, they might be waiting for a call from their national front, he said.
"A discussion on alternative arrangements for food distribution is also underway in case the dealers adopt an adamant approach and continue with the strike. We have to somehow distribute ration among the poor. So, an alternative plan is also being contemplated but I will not divulge much about it," he added.
Sanjay Kundu, general secretary of the Jharkhand unit of the Fair Price Shop Dealers Association said, "We have held a discussion with senior government officials but we want concrete solutions to our problems, and not mere assurances. So, we have requested for a meeting with the food and public distribution minister.
He said a meeting with district-level dealers' associations is scheduled on January 7.
"Based on proposals that would be put forward in the meeting, we will meet the minister. If the government agrees to our demands, we will withdraw the agitation," he said.
Kundu said the FPS dealers have been demanding an increase in commission from Rs 1 per kg to Rs 3 per kg and the provision of a shop to a family member on compassionate grounds in case of death of a dealer.
The dealers are also demanding commissions of 13 months against the distribution of ration during the COVID pandemic period, he said.

Also Read

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Delhi BJP asks Kejriwal govt to conduct survey for issuing new ration cards

Ration card portability gains traction in 2023, records 280 mn transactions

Jharkhand's over 25K FPS dealers join nation-wide 'Ration Bandh' agitation

Delhi trade fair registers highest single-day footfall of 150k on final day

Court extends Senthil Balaji's remand till Jan 11 in money laundering case

ED records voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra in school jobs scam case

'Modi Gallery' opens soon at PM Sangrahalaya in New Delhi: Things to know

Cybercrime cases shoot up in Bengaluru in 2023, detection low: Police data

Uttarakhand HC questions state govt on delay in announcing municipal polls

He said the nationwide agitation has been called to press for various demands of the FPS dealers such as ensuring a minimum monthly income guarantee of Rs 50,000 for dealers, implementing the recommendations of the World Food Programme and allowing the distribution through e-PoS devices by inserting Aadhaar numbers of the cardholders in case of an emergency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Fair price shops ration cards commodities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon