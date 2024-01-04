If FPS dealers' strike continues will opt for substitute supply: J'khand

Jharkhand minister Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday said the government would have to go for "alternative arrangements" for ration distribution if fair price shop (FPS) dealers in the state continued with their indefinite 'Ration Bandh'.

More than 25,000 FPS dealers in Jharkhand on January 1 joined the nationwide indefinite 'Ration Bandh' call given by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation.

The strike has impacted over 65 lakh beneficiaries of central and state food security schemes in Jharkhand.

Speaking to PTI, Oraon, the state Food and Public Distribution Minister, said, "The state government is holding talks with the FPS dealers for a solution to the matter. Our department secretary Amitabh Kaushal has held a discussion with them on their demands and they are satisfied with the reply of the government. Their demands are already under consideration. So, there is no issue.

Since it is a nationwide strike, they might be waiting for a call from their national front, he said.

"A discussion on alternative arrangements for food distribution is also underway in case the dealers adopt an adamant approach and continue with the strike. We have to somehow distribute ration among the poor. So, an alternative plan is also being contemplated but I will not divulge much about it," he added.

Sanjay Kundu, general secretary of the Jharkhand unit of the Fair Price Shop Dealers Association said, "We have held a discussion with senior government officials but we want concrete solutions to our problems, and not mere assurances. So, we have requested for a meeting with the food and public distribution minister.

He said a meeting with district-level dealers' associations is scheduled on January 7.

"Based on proposals that would be put forward in the meeting, we will meet the minister. If the government agrees to our demands, we will withdraw the agitation," he said.

Kundu said the FPS dealers have been demanding an increase in commission from Rs 1 per kg to Rs 3 per kg and the provision of a shop to a family member on compassionate grounds in case of death of a dealer.

The dealers are also demanding commissions of 13 months against the distribution of ration during the COVID pandemic period, he said.

He said the nationwide agitation has been called to press for various demands of the FPS dealers such as ensuring a minimum monthly income guarantee of Rs 50,000 for dealers, implementing the recommendations of the World Food Programme and allowing the distribution through e-PoS devices by inserting Aadhaar numbers of the cardholders in case of an emergency.