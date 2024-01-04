Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cybercrime cases shoot up in Bengaluru in 2023, detection low: Police data

As many as 6,422 cybercrime cases were reported in Bengaluru in 2021 and 9,940 in 2022, shows the data shared by the city police

cybercrimes

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cybercrimes shot up by a whopping 77 per cent in 2023 in Bengaluru compared to the previous calendar year with the city police registering 17,623 cases, according to official data.
As many as 6,422 cybercrime cases were reported in Bengaluru in 2021 and 9,940 in 2022, shows the data shared by the city police.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Out of the 17,623 cases reported in 2023, the police could detect only 1,271, it said.
A senior police officer said cybercrime has been the biggest challenge for the city police and such cases are now being registered in all police stations across the city, leading to a spike in complaints.
"Even complaints from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and complaints received at 112 (all-in-one emergency helpline number) gets converted into FIRs. Through the social media accounts of the city police, the Bengaluru Police has also started its awareness campaign by giving cyber tips," he said.
When asked about the low detection rate of cybercrime cases, the officer said: "In many cases, what happens is that we need to depend on service providers, banks, global tech firms and social media platforms and there has been delay on their part in sharing relevant information required for investigation purposes.
In many cases, we have seen these platforms just refuse to share certain details citing their company policies which indeed emerge as the biggest hurdle in taking the probe forward."

Last year, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda also formed four Special Investigation Teams under a DCP rank officer to probe cybercrime-related cases to speed up investigation.

Also Read

Over Rs 10,300 cr siphoned off by cybercriminals since April 2021: I4C

Financial frauds accounted for over 75% cyber crimes since 2020: Study

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

'Over 28k complaints of crimes against women received in 2023, 50% from UP'

Uttarakhand HC questions state govt on delay in announcing municipal polls

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumes role of vice chief of Navy

Tejashwi Yadav meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

UP to host International Kite Festival ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Maha Cabinet nod for OPS to state employees who joined after Nov 2005

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cybercrimes Bengaluru Karnataka cyber crimes India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon