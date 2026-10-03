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Home / India News / IIT-B student suicide: Mumbai police question professor Doolla for 10 hrs

IIT-B student suicide: Mumbai police question professor Doolla for 10 hrs

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, accused by the student's parents of harassment and caste-based discrimination, denied the allegations during questioning, police said

IIT Bombay protests

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla based on a complaint lodged by the student's father (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

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The Mumbai police questioned Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) professor Suryanarayana Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the alleged suicide of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, an official said on Saturday.

Professor Doolla, who faces allegations of harassment and caste-based discrimination from the deceased student's parents, denied all charges during questioning on Thursday, the official said, adding that his statement has been officially recorded.

Sahil Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla based on a complaint lodged by the student's father.

 

Sahil Wakode's parents, who went on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking justice for their deceased son, have alleged caste discrimination at the premier institute. They have been demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT B Director Shirish Kedare.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the student representatives said the death of Sahil Wakode was a “deeply tragic event” that compelled them to reflect on the institute's systems and processes.

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The crime branch, which is probing the case, has so far recorded statements of around 40 people, including the parents, students, friends, and institute and hostel staff, the official said.

Police are also likely to summon Kedare soon to record his statement in connection with the case, he added.

The IIT Bombay board earlier constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IIT Bombay IITs IIT-Bombay Suicide

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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 11:23 AM IST