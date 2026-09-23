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Home / India News / IIT Bombay prof Doolla sent on leave amid probe into student's death

IIT Bombay prof Doolla sent on leave amid probe into student's death

Prof Doolla has been sent on leave after being removed from his dean post to enable an impartial probe, with no classes currently underway

IIT Bombay (Source/Wikipedia)

A case on charges of suicide abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla (Source/Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, an accused in the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case, sources said on Wednesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday removed Doolla as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests over the student's suicide.

Prof Doolla has been sent on leave after being removed from his dean post to enable an impartial probe, with no classes currently underway, the sources said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating Wakode's death.

Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

 

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In a statement issued on Monday, the student representatives said the death of Sahil Wakode was a “deeply tragic event” that compelled them to reflect on the institute's systems and processes.

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A case on charges of suicide abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.

Wakode's mother on Tuesday claimed he had told them that he was tortured, abused, and humiliated based on his caste.

His parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Prof Doolla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IIT Bombay suicides IIT student commits suicide student suicide

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 12:20 PM IST