Narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh deported from Turkiye: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh has been deported from Turkiye.

Terming it a "historic milestone of the Modi government", Shah posted on X that Singh obtained Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.

Modi govt has achieved a historic milestone by securing the deportation of hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye. Obtaining Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk, he had continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2026

"Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of. Congratulations to all the agencies for this success," Shah said.

The Modi govt is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029, he said.