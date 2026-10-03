Narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh deported from Turkiye: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship under a fake identity and was involved in smuggling heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan to India
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh has been deported from Turkiye.
Terming it a "historic milestone of the Modi government", Shah posted on X that Singh obtained Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.
"Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of. Congratulations to all the agencies for this success," Shah said.
Modi govt has achieved a historic milestone by securing the deportation of hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye. Obtaining Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk, he had continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2026
The Modi govt is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 10:31 AM IST