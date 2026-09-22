IIT Bombay student suicide: Students seek reforms; family seeks CBI probe

Amid the ongoing unrest over the death of a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay , student representatives of the institution have sought "institutional reforms" and said their protest was not to justify "academic misconduct".

In a statement issued on Monday, the student representatives said the death of Sahil Wakode was a “deeply tragic event” that compelled them to reflect on the institute's systems and processes.

"The protest initiated by students was not intended to justify academic misconduct. It was a collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues that have existed for some time and to seek meaningful and strong institutional reforms," the statement said.

Wakode, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his room on September 18. This happened hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to an IIT Bombay statement.

The student representatives also showed solidarity with Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was removed from the post of Dean (Administrative Affairs) after he was named in the FIR under charges of abetment of suicide and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Doolla was invigilating the exam when he allegedly found Wakode with a phone and reported the matter to the institute authorities.

The student representatives said they never presumed Doolla's guilt or prejudged the ongoing investigation. They said their demand was for Doolla to be relieved of his administrative duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the investigation as a precautionary measure to ensure its independence.

“We stand with Professor Doolla as a member of our faculty community and believe that the investigation must be allowed to proceed fairly and impartially,” the student representatives said.

ALSO READ: IIT Bombay student suicide: Exam row, caste allegations & students' protest On Monday, IIT Bombay faculty members also held a campus march in support of Doolla. Faculty members at IIT Delhi separately expressed solidarity with him, saying he was “simply discharging his duties” during the examination and raising concerns about the controversy's impact on academic integrity.

Student's family seeks CBI probe, alleges caste harassment

Wakode's family has continued to allege caste-based harassment and has sought a CBI inquiry into his death. His uncle told news agency ANI that the family wanted a full investigation into what happened inside the examination hall and sought a CBI probe.

“We want to know why the students who have died so far have all belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Why is this happening to us? If this is not caste-based harassment, then what is?” he told ANI.

His aunt alleged that Wakode had told his father about caste-based discrimination shortly before his death.

The family has also sought access to CCTV footage and other evidence related to Wakode's death, alleging that it has not received adequate information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch investigation into Wakode's death is continuing. Police are examining evidence, including CCTV footage and his phone, as part of the probe.

IIT Bombay to remove ceiling fans