IIT Indore develops low-cost camera in collaboration with Nasa, Caltech

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore in collaboration with the NASA-Caltech from the US and Sweden's University of Gothenburg has developed a low-cost camera setup which can provide multispectral imaging of four chemical species in a flame using single DSLR camera.

Using only a single DSLR camera, it can simultaneously capture multiple spectral three-dimensional images of four chemical species in a flame, whereas earlier scientific imaging required a complex system with four cameras, said Devendra Deshmukh, professor with the IIT Indore's Department of Mechanical Engineering.

It would come in handy for the study of combustion of fuels which in turn can lead to improvement in combustion engines to make them more efficient and reduce carbon emissions, researchers believe.

The picture of the four chemical species present in a flame can be clicked together in complete detail with this smart camera, a professor of IIT Indore involved in the research told PTI.

Deshmukh said the low-cost DSLR camera device 'CL-Flam' was developed after nearly three years of research in collaboration with the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, and NASA-Caltech, USA.

The cost of developing the device, put together by a five-member team of researchers, was around Rs 50,000.

According to Deshmukh, by analysing the images captured by the device, the elements released from the combustion of fuel in industrial burners and engines, ranging from ordinary vehicles to airplanes and spacecraft, can be studied.

Such study enables necessary improvements in engines and burners to ensure optimum and environment-friendly use of fuels during combustion, he said.

With the increase in the efficiency of engines and burners, the consumption of petroleum fuels will decrease, which will also reduce the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. As a result, it will help us achieve the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2070, he said.

The device is being launched in the market with the help of a start-up, Deshmukh said.

"We have used the method of Structured illumination, which allows for simultaneous imaging of multiple species," he said.

"Structure illumination enables us to image low-intensity species such as CH*, using a DSLR camera which usually requires intensified CCD cameras. We are planning to explore the applications of the approach in biomedical imaging, ultrafast imaging, multidimensional, and other advanced studies in combustion," he added.