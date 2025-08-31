Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

IMD forecasts light rain and cloudy skies in Delhi through September 5, while northern states brace for heavy showers and flash flood risks in vulnerable districts

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi has recorded its wettest August in the past 15 years. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers at most places and moderate rain at some locations in Delhi on Sunday. No alert has been issued for the day.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31–33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 23–25 degrees Celsius.

 

Weekly outlook for the capital 

The IMD said cloudy conditions will persist across the capital till September 5. Very light to light rain or thundershowers are likely at many places, with moderate rainfall possible at isolated locations during the week.
 
 

Wettest August in 15 years 

Delhi has recorded its wettest August in the past 15 years, with 399.8 mm of rainfall so far, according to IMD data reported by PTI.
 
This makes it the rainiest August since 2010, when the city received 455.8 mm. This year’s rainfall has already surpassed the 390.3 mm recorded in August 2024, spread over 17 rainy days—67 per cent above the long-period average.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see more rain, IMD issues flood alerts for Himachal, Uttarakhand

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory as IMD warns of inclement weather

Delhi Rains, Rain

Humid day in Delhi as IMD forecasts rain, heavy downpours in many states

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain likely in Delhi as Punjab battles floods, J&K hit by record showers

Jammu Rains, Rains

Cloudy skies, light rain for Delhi as J-K reels under floods, landslides

 
In 2024, Delhi had crossed its annual rainfall mark by August 30. So far this August, the city has logged 14 rainy days, with one more day remaining that may raise the tally further. 
 

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory 

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 84 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
The city’s 24-hour average AQI was 72 on August 30. In the NCR, Gurugram recorded 45, Noida 54, Greater Noida 100 and Ghaziabad 61.
 
The CPCB classifies AQI levels as:
 
0–50: Good
 
51–100: Satisfactory
 
101–200: Moderate
 
201–300: Poor
 
301–400: Very Poor
 
401–500: Severe
 

Northern states brace for heavy rain 

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan in the coming week. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness heavy showers till September 2. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on specific days. 
 

Flash flood warnings issued 

Warnings have been issued for moderate to high flash flood risks in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Shimla and Sirmour.
 
In Uttarakhand, flash flood alerts cover Almora, Bageswar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts. 
 

More From This Section

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

Xi Jinping-Modi, Xi Jinping, PM Modi

PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today

Modi, Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Prez Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, discusses peace efforts ahead of SCO summit

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Countries pushed India on agri market, but nation stands firm now: Chouhan

indian languages artificial intelligence machine language

Govt set to roll out 'Adi Vaani', AI translator for tribal languages

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi weather IMD weather forecast heavy rains weather forecast Delhi air quality BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon