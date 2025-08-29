Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services

Northern Railways cancels 46 trains as heavy rain, floods disrupt services

With suspension of rail traffic between Kathua and Udhampur in the wake of misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in Jammu, the trains are being cancelled, an official said

Northern Railways

Earlier, Northern Railways announced the cancellation of 40 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 29.

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Northern Railways on Friday announced the cancellation of 46 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 30.

Train traffic has been suspended for the past four days following heavy rain and flash floods in the Jammu region on Tuesday.

With suspension of rail traffic between Kathua and Udhampur in the wake of misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in Jammu, the trains are being cancelled, an official said.

A list of trains released by the PRO, Railways Jammu division, includes five trains with short-origin and short-terminate arrangements.

Earlier, Northern Railways announced the cancellation of 40 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu, Katra and Udhampur railway stations on August 29.

 

On Thursday, Northern Railways operated two special unreserved trains from Jammu station, carrying around 3,000 stranded passengers to their destinations following unprecedented monsoon havoc in the Union territory.

Scores of people, especially pilgrims, were left stranded after heavy rains lashed the Jammu region over the past two days, severely disrupting rail and road traffic. A landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra claimed 34 lives, while Jammu recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910 380 mm by Wednesday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NEET, NEET UG, Students

WBSSC assures SC no tainted candidates will be allowed in fresh SLST exams

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Bengaluru court orders removal of defamatory content on Dharmasthala Temple

President

Public Sector Enterprises are catalysts of growth: President Murmu

Road accident

Road accidents up 4.2% in 2023; 172K lives lost despite safety push

A Zoo staff member covers his face while spraying chemicals to prevent the Bird Flu (H5N1 avian influenza virus) at Delhi Zoo.

Delhi Zoo shut for visitors after H5N1 bird flu detected in painted storks

Topics : Jammu train Floods monsoon rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon