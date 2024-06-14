IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Delhi experienced its fifth consecutive day of heatwaves on Thursday, and this spell is expected to persist for the next five days, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 44-45 degrees Celsius.

However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by light rain in isolated areas on Friday afternoon or evening. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

High temperatures across Delhi

On Thursday, Pusa emerged as Delhi's hottest location, with temperatures soaring to 47.2 degrees Celsius. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city's reference point, experienced its second consecutive day of a heatwave, hitting a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees higher than usual, compared to Wednesday's 44.7 degrees.

Safdarjung has already encountered four heatwave days in June, while certain areas have been facing heatwaves since June 9.

The maximum temperature recorded at Jafarpur was 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 46.4 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 46.3 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 45.8 degrees Celsius at Palam, 45.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 45.3 degrees Celsius at Narela, 45.2 degrees Celsius at SPS Mayur Vihar, 45.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, and 44.9 degrees Celsius at Raj Ghat.

Both Najafgarh and Narela, which had registered 47.7 degrees Celsius and 47.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, experienced a decrease in maximum temperature on Thursday.

IMD data showed that the minimum temperature stood at 29.4 degrees Celsius, slightly surpassing the normal by one degree in the national capital. Relative humidity ranged from 15 per cent to 58 per cent, while the heat index, indicating the perceived temperature, reached 44.2 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Buxar, Bihar, recorded the nation's highest temperature at 47.2 degrees Celsius, marking an 8.9-degree increase from the usual maximum temperature for this period.

The Meteorological Department has issued an "orange" alert for both Friday and Saturday. While Friday may see the ongoing heatwave conditions, there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by light rain in some areas during the afternoon or evening.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature will remain between 44 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

The department has issued a "yellow" alert from June 16 to 19 due to anticipated heatwave conditions in certain areas.

Heatwave conditions across India

Thursday witnessed severe heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with temperatures surpassing 46 degrees Celsius in numerous areas. The sluggish onset of the southwest monsoon worsened the situation, providing no respite. In regions including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, temperatures soared between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave days in states

Between March 1 and June 9, Odisha recorded the highest number of heatwave days in the nation, totalling 27 days, followed closely by western Rajasthan with 23 days. West Bengal encountered 21 heatwave days, while Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh experienced 20 days each. Western Madhya Pradesh observed 19 heatwave days, whereas Gujarat and eastern Rajasthan had 17 days each, the IMD said.

Heatwave deaths in India

As of June 1, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 56 fatalities. Notably, this tally does not include Uttar Pradesh, where 166 deaths were reported on May 30.

Following the conclusion of the polls, around 141 deaths, suspected to be linked to heat, were reported in the eastern coastal state of Odisha. However, officials stated that post-mortems and investigations revealed less than one-fifth of these fatalities were attributed to sunstroke.

Similarly, the capital city of Delhi recorded numerous deaths (24) during the final week of May, while Rajasthan reported over 120 fatalities.

When is a heatwave declared?

A heatwave is declared over a region "when the actual maximum temperature remains 45 degrees Celsius or more irrespective of the normal maximum temperature," the Centre states.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared "if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations, and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions" for two or more days.