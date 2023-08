IMD issues orange alert in MP, warns of heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs

Amid continuous rain in Bhopal for the last two days, Madhya Pradesh's regional meteorological department on Sunday issued an alert with a warning of 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in parts of the state for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in association with the Low-pressure area, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan next 2-3 days.

While speaking to ANI Bhopal Meteorological Centre scientist SN Sahu said, "There is a low-pressure area above the north East in MP. The monsoon pattern, which is passing through Kota, is coming up to the pressure area, due to which there is a lot of cloud formation in Madhya Pradesh."

"In the last 24 hours, Pachmarhi has received 66 mm of rain, Raisen 69, Ratlam 887, Bhopal 16 mm, Indore 27 mm, and Guna 35 mm of rainfall," he added.

