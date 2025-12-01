IMD warns of colder winter in plains, warmer weather in hills this season

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India is expected to experience a ‘colder than normal’ winter in the plains of central, northwest and peninsular India but a warmer-than-usual climate in the hills of western Himalayan regions, foothills of the Himalayas and north-eastern states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The winters could be cooler in the plains due to prevailing La Niña conditions — though it does not have a direct relationship — and also due to the influence of the polar vortex. The polar vortex is a long low-pressure system located near the North or South Pole, especially during winters.
La Niña refers to the large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in tropical atmospheric circulation such as winds, pressure and rainfall.
It is generally associated with intense and prolonged rains in the monsoon season in India and colder-than-usual winters, particularly in northern regions.
Not only that, the IMD is expecting four to five “extra” days of cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Maharashtra in the December to February months.
“These areas normally experience four to six days of cold wave conditions during the December to February period, but this year it could be up to 10 days of cold waves,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.
“During the upcoming winter season (December 2025 to February 2026), normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of central India and adjoining peninsular and northwest India. Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country,” he said.
During the season, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across most parts of the country, he added.
The season’s first spell of cold to severe cold wave conditions started early and was observed only in isolated pockets over west, central and adjoining east India, mainly north-east Rajasthan, south Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh, between November 8 and 18, and over north interior Maharashtra on November 15 and 20.
Another cold wave spell is expected in parts of northwest and central India from December 3 to 5, the IMD chief said.
In December, the IMD chief said that normal to below-normal monthly minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of central and northwest India and northern parts of peninsular India, while above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over the remaining parts of the country.
“The maximum temperatures during December 2025 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except many areas of central India and adjoining northwest and peninsular India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely,” Mohapatra said.