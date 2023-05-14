close

In a joint operation, narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara; 4 held

In a major success against inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from PoJK, Indian Army along with Police have arrested four smugglers involved in running the module in Kupwara

IANS Srinagar
4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in J&amp;K's Kupwara, Kulgam

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
In a major success against inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four smugglers involved in running the module in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

"Acting on a credible input regarding a Punjab-based narco smuggler that had arrived in the district at a pre-decided location to take a consignment of narcotics, a joint search operation by Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Zurhama area of Trehgam police station on May 12, 2023, at 18:30 hrs at Zurhama," the Army said.

"On termination of the search operation, four persons, including a non-local were arrested, while they were in the process of exchanging nearly eight kg of smuggled narcotics and Rs five lakh of Indian currency."

The Army added that during the preliminary investigations, it has revealed that the narcotics consignment was sent by two POJK-based terrorist handlers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"This is yet another example of the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror groups to disrupt peace and harmony in the Valley. However, Indian Army and all security forces of Jammu and Kashmir remains steadfast in their task to not to allow the adversary to disturb stability in Kashmir," the Army said.

--IANS

zi/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara Indian Army

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

